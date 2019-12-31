Martin Ahman, AJ und Jörg blicken auf die Spiele zurück, die über Retro-IP-Nachfolger wiederbelebt wurden. (Ja, PC Retro ist heutzutage auch Retro!). Schauen wir uns gemeinsam an, was uns Verlage und Entwicklungsstudios heute gezeigt haben!
Szenenwelt: Podcast Episode # 80 - Gamescom 2019 Spezialfolge
Published 31.12.2019 - 20:25 by AndreasM
