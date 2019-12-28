Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
vs9.lha - demo/magazine - - 2 MB - 25.12.2019 - An Amiga chartmagazine for AmigaOS 4
void-fb8.zip - demo/music - - 4 MB - 24.12.2019 - A music-disk for AmigaOS 4
gl4es_sdk.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.1 - 2 MB - 25.12.2019 - GL4ES SDK
irrlicht.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.8.4 - 110 MB - 25.12.2019 - The Irrlicht Engine SDK version 1.8.4
irrlicht_minimal.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.8.4 - 4 MB - 26.12.2019 - The Irrlicht Engine SDK version 1.8.4 Minimal
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 1.699z957 - 3 MB - 23.12.2019 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
foobillardplus.lha - game/board - 1.1(v3.42) - 38 MB - 25.12.2019 - Foobillard++ is OpenGL-billard game
hcraft.lha - game/driving - 201911 - 50 MB - 26.12.2019 - H-Craft Championship is fun to play sci-fi-racer.
supertuxkart.lha - game/driving - 0.8.1 - 221 MB - 26.12.2019 - A quality 3d kart racing game
supertuxkart_minigl.lha - game/driving - 0.6.2a - 104 MB - 26.12.2019 - 3d kart racing game
night_of_the_zombies.lha - game/fps - 1.0 - 163 MB - 26.12.2019 - Survive endless waves of attacking zombies !
neverball.lha - game/misc - 1.6.0r2 - 76 MB - 25.12.2019 - Neverball and Neverputt
frikingshark.lha - game/shmup - 1.2 - 114 MB - 25.12.2019 - modern remake of flying shark
luettjebookholler.lha - office/misc - 1.70 - 2 MB - 20.12.2019 - Little Personal Finance program
lhx.lha - utility/archive - 0.87.0b - 189 KB - 23.12.2019 - Pack & unpack using XZ/LZMA with filebits intact
cow3d.lha - utility/benchmark - 6.0 - 722 KB - 24.12.2019 - Draw a textured 3D cow with Warp3D
amipad.lha - utility/misc - 3.1 - 24 MB - 24.12.2019 - Amipad - Website App-Wrapper
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 28.12.2019 - 09:02 by AndreasM
