Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations

Amiga Future

Amazon

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 28.12.2019 - 09:02 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_0.1.0a41.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Dec 27 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image MP_1.6.2.lha (Development/Cross) 5 MB / Dec 27 2019
Image Domenico Lattanzi Image Amifish_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 25 2019
Image Leave Reality Studio Image AmiPad_3.1FE.lha (Misc) 23 MB / Dec 24 2019
Image Bruno Peloille Image MegaMario_1.7.lha (Games/Platform) 25 MB / Dec 23 2019
Image Ola Söder Image Vim_8.2.25.lha (Text/Edit) 10 MB / Dec 23 2019
Image Karl Jeacle Image AmiSpeedTest_0.6.lha (Network/Test) 26 KB / Dec 22 2019
Image Boing Attitude Image AskMeUpXXL_GameOfThrones.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 22 2019
Image Guido Mersmann, Bernd Assenmacher Image GhostScript_Installer_1.13.lha (Devices/Printer) 287 KB / Dec 21 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

