Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a41.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Dec 27 2019
Stefan Haubenthal MP_1.6.2.lha (Development/Cross) 5 MB / Dec 27 2019
Domenico Lattanzi Amifish_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 25 2019
Leave Reality Studio AmiPad_3.1FE.lha (Misc) 23 MB / Dec 24 2019
Bruno Peloille MegaMario_1.7.lha (Games/Platform) 25 MB / Dec 23 2019
Ola Söder Vim_8.2.25.lha (Text/Edit) 10 MB / Dec 23 2019
Karl Jeacle AmiSpeedTest_0.6.lha (Network/Test) 26 KB / Dec 22 2019
Boing Attitude AskMeUpXXL_GameOfThrones.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 22 2019
Guido Mersmann, Bernd Assenmacher GhostScript_Installer_1.13.lha (Devices/Printer) 287 KB / Dec 21 2019
