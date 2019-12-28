Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lazer Wheel ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Vikings, The ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Fidget ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Shadow Skimmer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Anfractuos ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Terminator ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Airball ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Agent X ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Space Battle ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Commando 86 ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Tales of Dragons & Cavemen ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
30 Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
How to be a Hero ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Highland Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Aqua Racer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Submarine Titans PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Kingdom II: Shadoan PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Legend of the North: Konung PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Earth 2150: The Moon Project PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Black & White PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Kohan: Immortal Sovereigns PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Emperor: Battle for Dune PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Anno 1503 PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Eurofighter Typhoon PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
BSE-Bomber PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Agharta: The Hollow Earth PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
F1 World Grand Prix PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Cover: Knights and Merchants: The Shattered Kingdom - 24.12.2019
Cover: Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion - 24.12.2019
Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Steve Davis Snooker ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Grand Prix 500 ccm Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Market, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Bridge Player 3 ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Planets, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Delta Wing ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Herz von Afrika, Das ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Kikstart: Off-Road Simulator ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
CuttleMania! ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Cultures: Die Entdeckung Vinlands PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Anarchy Online PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Venezia: Ruhm und Reichtum in der Stadt der Dogen PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Völker, Die PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Discworld Noir PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
