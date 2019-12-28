 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 28.12.2019 - 09:02 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Lazer Wheel ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Vikings, The ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Fidget ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Shadow Skimmer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Anfractuos ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Terminator ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Airball ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Agent X ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Space Battle ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Commando 86 ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Tales of Dragons & Cavemen ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
30 Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
How to be a Hero ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Highland Games ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Aqua Racer ASM 5/87 - 27.12.2019
Submarine Titans PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Kingdom II: Shadoan PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Legend of the North: Konung PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Earth 2150: The Moon Project PC Joker 11/2000 - 24.12.2019
Black & White PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Kohan: Immortal Sovereigns PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Emperor: Battle for Dune PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Anno 1503 PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Eurofighter Typhoon PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
BSE-Bomber PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Agharta: The Hollow Earth PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
F1 World Grand Prix PC Player 6/2001 - 24.12.2019
Cover: Knights and Merchants: The Shattered Kingdom - 24.12.2019
Cover: Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion - 24.12.2019
Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Steve Davis Snooker ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Grand Prix 500 ccm Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Market, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Bridge Player 3 ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Planets, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Delta Wing ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Herz von Afrika, Das ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Kikstart: Off-Road Simulator ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
CuttleMania! ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Cultures: Die Entdeckung Vinlands PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Anarchy Online PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Venezia: Ruhm und Reichtum in der Stadt der Dogen PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Völker, Die PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Discworld Noir PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

