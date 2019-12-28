Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
luettjebookholler.lha - 1.70 - biz/misc - 1.7M - Little Personal Finance program - (readme)
BMH19.lha - 1.01 - game/patch - 444K - New Data for Bundesliga Manager Hattrick - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 38K - A graphical file compare / diff viewer - (readme)
AmiSpeedTest.lha - 0.6 - comm/net - 27K - Network speed test utility - (readme)
DockBot.lha - 1.5 - util/wb - 284K - A program launcher for OS 3. - (readme)
ghostscriptinstaller.lha - 1.13 - text/dtp - 287K - V1.13, Ghostscript installer - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.25 - text/edit - 9.4M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.25 - text/edit - 11M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.25 - text/edit - 11M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
wla_dx_v9.10.lha - 9.10 - dev/cross - 3.1M - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler Package - (readme)
AmiPad31FE.lha - 3.1 - util/app - 24M - AmiPad 3.1 FE - (readme)
TsImbiss.zip - 4.5 - game/strat - 5.7M - Simulates a Snack-Shop - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 108K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 138K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
mp.lha - 1.6.2 - dev/cross - 5.8M - Mad-Pascal cross compiler for 6502 - (readme)
YGIR.lha - - mods/8voic - 508K - 5ch R&B Jazz YGIR by HKvalhe - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 28.12.2019 - 09:02 by AndreasM
