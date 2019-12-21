Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Marcus Sackrow FPC_3.2.0_beta.lha (Development/FreePascal) 45 MB / Dec 18 2019
Jörg Renkert ComicOn_1.1.lha (Graphics/Show) 1 MB / Dec 18 2019
Boing Attitude WordMeUpXXL_demo.lha (Games/Think) 24 MB / Dec 18 2019
AmiBlitz Team AmiBlitz3_3.7.2.zip (Development/AmiBlitz) 10 MB / Dec 18 2019
James Jacobs AmiArcadia_26.0.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Dec 15 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 21.12.2019 - 16:06 by AndreasM
