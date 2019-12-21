Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Steve Davis Snooker ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Grand Prix 500 ccm Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Market, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Bridge Player 3 ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Planets, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Delta Wing ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Herz von Afrika, Das ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Kikstart: Off-Road Simulator ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
CuttleMania! ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Cultures: Die Entdeckung Vinlands PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Anarchy Online PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Venezia: Ruhm und Reichtum in der Stadt der Dogen PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Völker, Die PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Discworld Noir PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Joystick: CH Products F-16 Flight Stick - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Lioncast Arcade Fighting Stick - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Logitech WingMan Extreme - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Logitech WingMan Strike Force 3D - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster Top Gun Platinum - 17.12.2019
Star Wars: Episode I - Battle for Naboo PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Tribes 2 PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Sudden Strike: Forever PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Far Gate PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Hired Team: Trial Gold PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Z: Steel Soldiers PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Cultures: Die Rache des Regengottes PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Original War: Der letzte Weltkrieg PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Black & White PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Wirst du Milliardär? PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Icewind Dale: Heart of Winter PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
NASCAR Racing 4 PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Ward, The PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Raub PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Oil Tycoon PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Das Geheimnis der Druiden PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Die Siedler IV PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
21.12.2019
