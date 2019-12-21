 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 142 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 21.12.2019 - 16:05 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Steve Davis Snooker ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Grand Prix 500 ccm Video Games 12/99 - 20.12.2019
Market, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Bridge Player 3 ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Planets, The ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Delta Wing ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Herz von Afrika, Das ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Kikstart: Off-Road Simulator ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
CuttleMania! ASM 6/86 - 20.12.2019
Cultures: Die Entdeckung Vinlands PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Anarchy Online PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Venezia: Ruhm und Reichtum in der Stadt der Dogen PC Joker 10/2000 - 20.12.2019
Völker, Die PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Discworld Noir PC Joker 7/99 - 20.12.2019
Joystick: CH Products F-16 Flight Stick - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Lioncast Arcade Fighting Stick - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Logitech WingMan Extreme - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Logitech WingMan Strike Force 3D - 17.12.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster Top Gun Platinum - 17.12.2019
Star Wars: Episode I - Battle for Naboo PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Tribes 2 PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Sudden Strike: Forever PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Far Gate PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Hired Team: Trial Gold PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Z: Steel Soldiers PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Cultures: Die Rache des Regengottes PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Original War: Der letzte Weltkrieg PC Player 5/2001 - 17.12.2019
Black & White PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Wirst du Milliardär? PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Icewind Dale: Heart of Winter PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
NASCAR Racing 4 PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Ward, The PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Raub PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Oil Tycoon PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Das Geheimnis der Druiden PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Die Siedler IV PC Player 4/2001 - 14.12.2019
Back to previous page