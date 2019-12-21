Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
fpc-install.3.2.ppc-mos.lha - 3.2.0 - dev/lang - 45M - Free Pascal Compiler (NIGHTLY BUILD) - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.0 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.0 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
fpc-install.3.2.m68k.lha - 3.2.0 - dev/lang - 29M - Free Pascal Compiler (NIGHTLY BUILD) - (readme)
fpc-install.3.2.ppc-ami.lha - 3.2.0 - dev/lang - 45M - Free Pascal Compiler (NIGHTLY BUILD) - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.18.1 - util/libs - 721K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
Mu680x0Libs.lha - 46.6.1 - util/sys - 374K - MuLib aware 680x0 libraries - (readme)
MuFastZero.lha - 40.21 - util/boot - 154K - MuLib ZeroP. remapper, replaces FastExec - (readme)
SilentNight.lha - - mods/8voic - 178K - Silent Night 8ch Amiga XMas Symphony - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.0 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.1 - util/time - 42K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
NovaNekropola.lha - - docs/hyper - 36K - A collection of poetry in Swedish. - (readme)
luettjebookholler.lha - 1.70 - biz/misc - 1.7M - Little Personal Finance program - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 21.12.2019 - 16:05
