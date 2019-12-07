WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Operation Thunderbolt - [updated] - (Ocean) correct source code included - Info
Body Blows Galactic - [fixed] - (Team 17) correct Slaves contained now - Info
Highway Patrol 2 - [improved] - (Titus/Microïds) supports another version, new icons added - Info
Body Blows - [improved] - (Team 17) supports another version, splash window options added - Info
Body Blows Galactic - [improved] - (Team 17) added load/save highscores, splash window options added - Info
Arabian Nights - [improved] - (Krisalis) supports another version, trainer enhanced, access faults removed, quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Published 07.12.2019
