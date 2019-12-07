Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
easytag-src.lha - audio/edit - 2.1.8 - 2 MB - 02.12.2019 - Sources of EasyTAG and related libs for AmiCygnix
easytag.lha - audio/edit - 2.1.8 - 11 MB - 02.12.2019 - EasyTAG - an audio file tagger for AmiCygnix
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 25.9 - 5 MB - 30.11.2019 - Signetics-based machines emulator
ufraw-src.lha - graphics/edit - 0.22 - 689 KB - 06.12.2019 - Sources of UFRaw and related libs for AmiCygnix
ufraw.lha - graphics/edit - 0.22 - 32 MB - 06.12.2019 - A RAW image manipulator for AmiCygnix
claws-mail-src.lha - network/email - 3.9.2 - 4 MB - 04.12.2019 - Sources of Claws Mail and related libs (AmiCygnix)
claws-mail.lha - network/email - 3.9.2 - 57 MB - 04.12.2019 - Claws Mail - an email client for AmiCygnix
roadshow_catalog_deu.lha - network/server/misc - - 8 KB - 29.11.2019 - Fixed german roadshow.catalog
