Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.
The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 07.12.2019 - 11:32 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Rick Dangerous - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Simon Phipps - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Simon Phipps - Update the artist page
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Create one new cheatcode - CD32 - 1993
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Strip Poker 3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha / SP3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker 3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha / SP3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
HardBall II - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Impossible Mission 2025: The Special Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Leisure Suit Larry In The Land Of The Lounge Lizards (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

