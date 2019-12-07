Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Rick Dangerous - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Simon Phipps - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Simon Phipps - Update the artist page
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Create one new cheatcode - CD32 - 1993
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Strip Poker 3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha / SP3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker 3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha / SP3 Data Disk #2: Jack & Samantha - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
HardBall II - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Impossible Mission 2025: The Special Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Leisure Suit Larry In The Land Of The Lounge Lizards (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 07.12.2019 - 11:32 by AndreasM
