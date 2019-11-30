Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Impossible Mission 2025: The Special Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Leisure Suit Larry In The Land Of The Lounge Lizards (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
MeMO - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS - 1997
Ork - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ork - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Cycles, The: International Grand Prix Racing - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Upload 9 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Maurizio Gemelli - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Mike Clarke (FromWithin) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Dave Grossman - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Dave Grossman - Update the artist page
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Michael Ebert (Mike Ebert) - Update the artist page
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
Boris Schneider-Johne - Create one new artist page
Randall Mage - Create one new artist page
Orson Scott Card - Create one new artist page
Andy Newell - Create one new artist page
Patrick Mundy - Create one new artist page
Barney Jones - Update the artist page
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sports Pack - Update the game page -
TV Sports: Football - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Cycles, The: International Grand Prix Racing - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus' Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sports Pack - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments -
Rygar - The Legendary Warrior - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA - 2019
Rygar - The Legendary Warrior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2019
M.A Soft - Update the developer page
M.A Soft - Update the publisher page
Frank Wille (phx) - Update the artist page
M.A Soft - Create one new publisher page
River Raid Reloaded - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
MeMO - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS - 1997
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 30.11.2019 - 12:10 by AndreasM
