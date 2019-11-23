 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 23.11.2019 - 10:39 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Boing Attitude Image AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme1.zip (Games/Think) 20 MB / Nov 22 2019
Image Boing Attitude Image AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_addon.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / Nov 22 2019
Image Boing Attitude Image AskMeUp_XXL_3.5_demo.lha (Games/Think) 21 MB / Nov 22 2019
Image jPV^RNO Image RNOComics_1.5.lha (Graphics/Show) 6 MB / Nov 21 2019
Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_0.1.0a40.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Nov 17 2019
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.2.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 3 MB / Nov 17 2019
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Printing_with_MorphOS_1.2.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 497 KB / Nov 17 2019
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 488 KB / Nov 17 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Flacapella_de_1.1.lha (Translations) 2 KB / Nov 17 2019
Image Jörg Renkert Image AmiBrixx_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Nov 16 2019
Image Jörg Renkert Image ComicOn_1.0.lha (Graphics/Show) 1 MB / Nov 16 2019
Image Stefan Kleinheinrich Image LUA_MUI.lha (Development/LUA) 28 KB / Nov 16 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

