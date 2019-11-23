Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Boing Attitude AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme1.zip (Games/Think) 20 MB / Nov 22 2019
Boing Attitude AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_addon.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / Nov 22 2019
Boing Attitude AskMeUp_XXL_3.5_demo.lha (Games/Think) 21 MB / Nov 22 2019
jPV^RNO RNOComics_1.5.lha (Graphics/Show) 6 MB / Nov 21 2019
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a40.lha (System/Shell) 137 KB / Nov 17 2019
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.2.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 3 MB / Nov 17 2019
Bernd Assenmacher Printing_with_MorphOS_1.2.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 497 KB / Nov 17 2019
Bernd Assenmacher Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 488 KB / Nov 17 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Flacapella_de_1.1.lha (Translations) 2 KB / Nov 17 2019
Jörg Renkert AmiBrixx_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Nov 16 2019
Jörg Renkert ComicOn_1.0.lha (Graphics/Show) 1 MB / Nov 16 2019
Stefan Kleinheinrich LUA_MUI.lha (Development/LUA) 28 KB / Nov 16 2019
