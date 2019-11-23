 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 23.11.2019 - 10:38 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

City Slicker ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Halley Project, The: A Mission in our Solar System ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Kat Trap: Planet of the Cat-Men ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Street Hawk ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Hypaball ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Peter Shilton's Handball Maradona! ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
It's a Knockout ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Hyper Rally ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Xeno ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
TT Racer ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
International Match Day ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
America's Cup Challenge ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Indoor Sports ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Airline ASM 2/87 - 21.11.2019
Twinky Goes Hiking ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Uridium Plus & Paradroid: Competition Edition ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Boulder Dash Construction Kit ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Captured ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Contact Sam Cruise ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Up Up and Away ASM 2/87 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 194 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 195 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 196 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 197 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 198 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 199 - 17.11.2019
Retro Gamer Nr. 200 - 17.11.2019
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
