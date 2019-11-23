 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 23.11.2019 - 10:38 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Rygar - The Legendary Warrior - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA - 2019
Rygar - The Legendary Warrior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2019
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
M.A Soft - Update the developer page
M.A Soft - Update the publisher page
Frank Wille (phx) - Update the artist page
M.A Soft - Create one new publisher page
MeMO - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, ECS - 1997
River Raid Reloaded - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
MeMO - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS - 1997
MeMO - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS - 1997
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
Super Gem'Z - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Super Gem'Z - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Super Gem'Z - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Upload 9 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Antonello Capuano - Create one new artist page
Retream - Create one new developer page
MeMO - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS - 1997
Rygar - The Legendary Warrior - Update the game page - AGA - 2019
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Upload 9 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Dave Flynn - Create one new artist page
R.E.R.O. (EAB Preview!) / Rocket-Driven. Emergency. Rescue. Operation. (EAB Preview!) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Kim Houben - Create one new artist page
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
W.O.T.W. - Create one new artist page
River Raid Reloaded - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 2 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
River Raid Reloaded - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Crime City - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
River Raid Reloaded - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
Spy Who Loved Me, The / Espía Que Me Amo, La / Spion, Der Mich Liebte, Der - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / Espía Que Me Amo, La / Spion, Der Mich Liebte, Der - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
War In The Gulf - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Toki - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Saint Dragon / ST Dragon - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spherical - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Prince Of Persia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Links: The Challenge Of Golf - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lemmings - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit II - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jump - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Auf Dem Weg Nach Europa - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jump - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation / The New Worlds - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation / The New Worlds - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Keith Van Eron's Pro Soccer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Keith Van Eron's Pro Soccer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Armour-Geddon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Apprentice - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: World Tour - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: World Tour - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
3D Construction Kit II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
3D Construction Kit II - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation: Cleanstreets - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
SWIV - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spy Who Loved Me, The / Espía Que Me Amo, La / Spion, Der Mich Liebte, Der - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spherical - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Saint Dragon / ST Dragon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Seelenturm, Der - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1995
Saint Dragon / ST Dragon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
War In The Gulf - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ugh! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Toki - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiny Skweeks - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Toki - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiny Skweeks - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Prince Of Persia - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Links: The Challenge Of Golf - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page