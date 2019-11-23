The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
dp-high-text-1.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 17.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
dp-high-text-2.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 17.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
dp-high-text-3.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 15.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
dp-high-text-4.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 15.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
dp-high-text-5.tgz - game/fps - Final - 129 MB - 17.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
potrace.i386-aros.zip - graphics/convert - 1.16 - 983 KB - 20.11.2019 - Transforming bitmaps into vector graphics
more_program_icons.tgz - graphics/icon - 0.5 - 57 KB - 20.11.2019 - more program icons
retrofun_more_drawer.tgz - graphics/icon - 0.5 - 33 KB - 20.11.2019 - more drawer icons retrofunk style
led-20190818.tar.gz - utility/text/edit - 20190818 - 12 KB - 17.11.2019 - A simple line-oriented text editor.
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 23.11.2019 - 10:38 by AndreasM
