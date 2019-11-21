Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast EP 44 - Der AmiWest 2019 Report Published 21.11.2019 - 00:29 by AndreasM



https://oldschoolgameblog.com/2019/11/1 ... 19-report/ Doug von der 10-minütigen Amiga Retro-Besatzung ist zurückgekehrt und hat diesmal einen interessanten Bericht über das diesjährige AmiWest 2019-Event vom Oktober im kalifornischen Sacramento veröffentlicht.

