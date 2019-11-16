WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Wings of Fury - [improved] - (Brøderbund) made chip slave default, icons added - Info
Off Shore Warrior - [updated] - (Titus) more icons included - Info
Capital Punishment - [improved] - (ClickBoom) protection screen removed, cache modification removed, access faults fixed, trainer reworked and enhanced - Info
Bobo - [improved] - (Infogrames) using files instead disk image, timing problems fixed, keyboard handling fixed - Info
Oscar - [improved] - (Flair Software) underwater level fixed, trainer added - Info
Liquid Kids - [improved] - (Ocean) added 2nd button and joypad controls - Info
Operation Wolf - [improved] - (Ocean) access fault fixed, trainer enhanced, uses extra memory for extended game features - Info
Birds of Prey - [updated] - (Electronic Arts) removed 68020 restriction, enabled fast memory, skip introduction added - Info
Maupiti Island - [improved] - (Lankhor) supports spanish version, uses less memory - Info
Wings of Fury - [fixed] - (Brøderbund) problem on some memory configs solved - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 16.11.2019 - 15:41 by AndreasM
