Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal Potrace_1.16.lha (Graphics/Convert) 833 KB / Nov 14 2019
J.C. Herran Martin iConecta_3.20.lha (Network/Wifi) 1 MB / Nov 14 2019
Bernd Assenmacher Printing_with_MorphOS_1.1.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 70 KB / Nov 12 2019
Bernd Assenmacher Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.1.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 68 KB / Nov 12 2019
Jacek Piszczek Iris_beta71.lha (Email) 20 MB / Nov 12 2019
MorphOS Development Team MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20191111.lha (Development/SDK) 297 MB / Nov 12 2019
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_2.0.lha (Audio/Players) 6 MB / Nov 10 2019
Grzegorz Kraszewski DateCalc_1.0.lha (System/Utilities) 44 KB / Nov 09 2019
Pawel Stefanski PluginSDK_Sketch-Scandal_1.0.lha (System/Plugins) 5 KB / Nov 09 2019
Dino Papararo PPCCpuInfo_1.6.lha (System/Monitoring) 111 KB / Nov 09 2019
Arkham Development AntiryadGX_4.7_install.7z (Development/Engine+2D-3D) 261 MB / Nov 08 2019
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 16.11.2019 - 15:41 by AndreasM
