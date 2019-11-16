Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation / The New Worlds - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation / The New Worlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Utopia: The New Worlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Three Bears, The - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Three Bears, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Three Bears, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation / The New Worlds - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Three Bears, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vie et Mort des Dinosaures - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Vie et Mort des Dinosaures - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Pierre Grosbois - Create one new artist page
Jacques Dimier - Create one new artist page
Awesome Arcade Action Pack Volume 1 - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Awesome Arcade Action Pack Volume 1 - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Awesome Arcade Action Pack Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Hanse - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Hanse - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
