The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
modexplorer.lha - audio/play - 2 - 7 MB - 12.11.2019 - Streaming mod file from aminet, modules.pl, modlan
script_janus_task_prio.tgz - emulation/computer - 1 - 10 KB - 12.11.2019 - run janus-uae with alternate task
dp-high-text-3.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 15.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
dp-high-text-4.tgz - game/fps - Final - 191 MB - 15.11.2019 - darkplaces quake 900 Mb high texture pack
amibrixx_aros.lha - game/puzzle - 1.0 - 1 MB - 12.11.2019 - puzzle-game
artbaseinstall.zip - graphics/edit - 1.0 - 55 MB - 12.11.2019 - Give your data a new look
janus_drawer.lha - graphics/icon - 1 - 3 KB - 12.11.2019 - ken's v4 drawer for janus-uae
crono.lha - graphics/misc - 1.2 - 2 MB - 14.11.2019 - Generator of printable annual or monthly calendars
comicon_aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.0 - 1 MB - 12.11.2019 - simply downloads the comic-strip of your choice
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 16.11.2019 - 15:40
