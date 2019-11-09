WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Maupiti Island - [improved] - (Lankhor) supports spanish version, uses less memory - Info
Wings of Fury - [fixed] - (Brøderbund) problem on some memory configs solved - Info
Jaguar XJ-220 - [improved] - (Ocean) no longer requires NoCache - Info
Garrison - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts/Digital Dreams) uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 added - Info
Garrison 2 - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts/Digital Dreams) uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 added - Info
Wings of Fury - [improved] - (Brøderbund) supports another version, access fault fixed, uses files now - Info
Off Shore Warrior - [improved] - (Titus) supports another version, highscores saving added - Info
Borobodur - [updated] - (Thalamus/EyesSoft) faster loading, less chip memory needed, access fault fixed, sprite bugs fixed, cheat activate via custom tolltypes - Info
Agony - [improved] - (Psygnosis) intro delay added, gfx glitches fixed on AGA - Info - Image
Shadow of the Beast 2 - [improved] - (Psygnosis) skip intro added, joypad support added, quitkey on 68000 supported - Info
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - [improved] - (Ultra Games) unlimited energy added, supports SPS 2994 version, BoxIcon added - Info
Dyna Blaster - [fixed] - (Hudson Soft) fix an access fault in battle mode - Info
Tintin on the Moon / Tim und Struppi auf dem Mond - [fixed] - (Infogrames) sub-folder "data" used as CurrentDir - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: oxpus
eMail: karsten.ude@oxpus.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 09.11.2019 - 16:24 by oxpus
