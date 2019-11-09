 

 

 

Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 09.11.2019 - 14:48 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

wacomtablet.lha - driver/input - 1.1 - 474 KB - 04.11.2019 - USB driver for Wacom Tablets
iview.lha - network/misc - - 5 KB - 03.11.2019 - ABC iView client for AmigaOS
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.5.3 - 3 MB - 01.11.2019 - Extracting data from various file formats
ppccpuinfo.lha - utility/shell - 1.6 - 112 KB - 08.11.2019 - AmigaDOS command to query some cpu prorieties
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

