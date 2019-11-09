Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Cover: Turrican III: Return of Darkness - 07.11.2019
Cover: Hans Kloss - 07.11.2019
Cover: Jeff Jet - 07.11.2019
Cover: Battle Isle 3 - 07.11.2019
Cover: Hattrick! - 07.11.2019
Hannibal PC Joker 3/93 - 03.11.2019
Wizardry VI: Bane of the Cosmic Forge PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
International Rugby Challenge PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
International Athletics PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Balance PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Bubble & Quaak PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Nigel Mansell's World Championship PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Leeds United Champions PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Grail Quest PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Tegel's Mercenaries PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Jonathan PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Challenge of the Five Realms: Spellbound in the World of Nhagardia PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Tony La Russa Baseball II PC Joker 6/93 - 03.11.2019
Lösung: Schwarze Auge, Das ASM SH 18/92 - 01.11.2019
Bridge Master PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Dreadnoughts PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Complete Chess System, The PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Chess Net PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Line in the Sand, A PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Game of Life, The PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Creepers PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Black Jack PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Video Poker PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Burning Steel: Entscheidung im Atlantik PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Wacky Funsters! PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Legend of Myra PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
