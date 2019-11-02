WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Shadow of the Beast 2 - [improved] - (Psygnosis) skip intro added, joypad support added, quitkey on 68000 supported - Info
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - [improved] - (Ultra Games) unlimited energy added, supports SPS 2994 version, BoxIcon added - Info
Dyna Blaster - [fixed] - (Hudson Soft) fix an access fault in battle mode - Info
Tintin on the Moon / Tim und Struppi auf dem Mond - [fixed] - (Infogrames) sub-folder "data" used as CurrentDir - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [improved] - (Psygnosis) new imager, new install script, borders fixed on AGA - Info - Image
Rygar - [improved] - (Seismic Minds) runs on 2MB chip, added joypad support, added trainer - Info
Soccer Kid - [improved] - (Krisalis) 68000 quitkey support, works without PreLoad, uses less chip memory - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [improved] - (Psygnosis) fixed sprites in main multi scrollings screen - Info - Image
Harley Davidson - [improved] - (Mindscape) fixes applied to all supported versions - Info
Crazy Cars 2 / F40 Pursuit Simulator - [improved] - (Titus) supports another version, quitkey fixed - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 02.11.2019 - 10:01 by AndreasM
