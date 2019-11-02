Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Andreas Falkenhahn HWP_AHX_1.3.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 135 KB / Nov 01 2019
Guillaume Roguez Python_2.7.6-16.lha (Development/Python) 10 MB / Oct 31 2019
J.C. Herran Martin SacrificioPagano_1.60.lha (Misc) 4 MB / Oct 31 2019
Dino Papararo AsciiMandelbrot_2.0.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 75 KB / Oct 28 2019
Jacek Piszczek Iris_beta69.lha (Email) 20 MB / Oct 28 2019
Stefan Haubenthal f64summer.lha (Development/Cross) 19 KB / Oct 28 2019
Ulrich Beckers PerCIMan_0.6.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Oct 28 2019
Stefan Haubenthal aha_0.5.lha (Text/Misc) 416 KB / Oct 28 2019
Konrad Czuba lariad_pl_1.0.lha (Games/Platform) 20 KB / Oct 27 2019
Carsten Siegner Office_test_1.3.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 681 KB / Oct 25 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 02.11.2019 - 10:01 by AndreasM
Back to previous page