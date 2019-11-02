 

 

 

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.
The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.

The Amiga Future 141 was released on the November 5th.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 02.11.2019 - 10:01 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image HWP_AHX_1.3.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 135 KB / Nov 01 2019
Image Guillaume Roguez Image Python_2.7.6-16.lha (Development/Python) 10 MB / Oct 31 2019
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image SacrificioPagano_1.60.lha (Misc) 4 MB / Oct 31 2019
Image Dino Papararo Image AsciiMandelbrot_2.0.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 75 KB / Oct 28 2019
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Iris_beta69.lha (Email) 20 MB / Oct 28 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image f64summer.lha (Development/Cross) 19 KB / Oct 28 2019
Image Ulrich Beckers Image PerCIMan_0.6.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Oct 28 2019
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image aha_0.5.lha (Text/Misc) 416 KB / Oct 28 2019
Image Konrad Czuba Image lariad_pl_1.0.lha (Games/Platform) 20 KB / Oct 27 2019
Image Carsten Siegner Image Office_test_1.3.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 681 KB / Oct 25 2019
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

