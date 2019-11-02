Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lösung: Schwarze Auge, Das ASM SH 18/92 - 01.11.2019
Bridge Master PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Dreadnoughts PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Complete Chess System, The PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Chess Net PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Line in the Sand, A PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Game of Life, The PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Creepers PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Black Jack PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Video Poker PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Burning Steel: Entscheidung im Atlantik PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Wacky Funsters! PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Legend of Myra PC Joker 3/93 - 01.11.2019
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator Play Time 6/92 - 29.10.2019
Fantasy Pak Play Time 6/92 - 29.10.2019
Corvette ZR-1 Challenge Play Time 6/92 - 29.10.2019
Heavyweight Champ Play Time 6/92 - 29.10.2019
Ninja, The Play Time 6/92 - 29.10.2019
Fate: Gates of Dawn Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Test Drive II: The Collection Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Ultima VI: The False Prophet Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Life & Death Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Hatris Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Sword of Hope, The Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Skate or Die - Tour de Thrash Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Winzer Play Time 10/91 - 29.10.2019
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator ASM 5/92 - 26.10.2019
ELO 9/79 - 26.10.2019
ELO 10/80 - 26.10.2019
Commodore Welt Nr. SH 4/86 - 26.10.2019
c't Nr. 2019 - 26.10.2019
Cover: Climb-It - 26.10.2019
Cover: Ghost Town - 26.10.2019
Cover: Vegas Jackpot - 26.10.2019
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
