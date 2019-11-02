Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Office_Test_1.3.lha - 1.3 - dev/mui - 681K - Demo program for office.mcc - (readme)
aha.lha - 0.5 - text/misc - 417K - Ansi HTML Adapter - (readme)
AsciiMandelbrot.lha - 2.0 - gfx/fract - 75K - draw a Mandelbrot set in a console - (readme)
IBrowseSP.lha - 2.5.1.1 - comm/www - 18K - IBrowse 2.x spanish catalogs - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.10 - game/shoot - 745K - Amiga AGA port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.10 - game/shoot - 753K - Amiga RTG port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
DOSBox_AGA.lha - 0.74.014 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74 - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.014 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74 - (readme)
f64summer.lha - - dev/cross - 20K - Checksummer for BASIC listings - (readme)
perciman_68k.lha - 0.6 - util/wb - 1.4M - Tool to manage contact and other information about people - (readme)
perciman_MOS.lha - 0.6 - util/wb - 1.4M - Tool to manage contact and other information about people - (readme)
perciman_OS4.lha - 0.6 - util/wb - 1.8M - Tool to manage contact and other information about people - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.516 - util/libs - 950K - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
