AMIcast - Episode 27 - Amiga 34 - mit Adam Zalepa Published 27.10.2019 - 17:13 by AndreasM

In dieser Episode ist Adam Zalepa zu Gast.

Er ist für für seine veröffentlichten Bücher, Magazine und Software bekannt.



http://www.amigapodcast.com Die Amiga 34 war das interessanteste in diesem Jahr.

