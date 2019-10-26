Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lösung: Albion - Teil 1 PC Joker 6/96 - 24.10.2019
Lösung: Knight's Chase PC Joker 6/96 - 24.10.2019
Lösung: Albion - Teil 2 PC Joker 8/96 - 24.10.2019
Cluedo Adventures: Tödliche Täuschung PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Action Man - Jagd auf Dr. X PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Pinball Revolution PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
South Park: Chef's Luv Shack PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Hangsim PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Dr. Brain: Action Reaction PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
3-D Ultra Cool Pool PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Dr. Brain - Der helle Wahnsinn PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri: Alien Crossfire PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Sprechender Schachweltmeister PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Karpov Schachschule PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Urban Chaos PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Mankind PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Die Nacht der Schurken PC Player 2/2000 - 21.10.2019
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 26.10.2019 - 11:31 by AndreasM
