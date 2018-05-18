|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39064
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 18.05.2018 - 15:45 Post subject: AUI: Amiberry & 3D-Modelerstellung mit MiDWaN und Maudib
|
|
|
Amiga User Ireland schreibt:
3D-Modelerstellung und Amiberry Workshops sind für die Amiga Ireland 2019 geplant.
Unsere Freunde aus Griechenland sprechen über ihre Pläne, uns darüber alles beizubringen.
Maudib spricht über Lightwave 3D, MiDWaN über Amiberry.
http://amigausers.ie/amiberry-3d-modelling-with-midwan-and-maudib-interview/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum