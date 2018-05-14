AndreasM

Posted: 14.05.2018 - 10:05 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Flood - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Upon request i play 'Flood', a game which I havent played since back in the day.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmaPI6udYMA





MsMadLemon: Sam's Journey - Unboxing and gameplay (Commodore 64)



Yes, I finally bit the bullet and bought a Cartridge version of 'Sam's Journey' by Protovision. And I am so glad I did! In this video I do an unboxing as well as an extensive gameplay of Sam's Journey.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jRGpKlKOCc





MsMadLemon: Preparing Yerba Mate - Chillout Time (ASMR)



My first time preparing and tasting 'Yerba Mate' A herbal infusion from Latin America, in a relaxing ASMR style video. Get your headphones, get comfy and relax )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr76xXOrwU





Dan Wood: My Last Ever Visit To Maplin



One of the UK's longest running high street electronics stores is closing its doors forever. I take a last look around my local Maplin and give some thoughts on their closure and a couple of pickups.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSAd3i3Y1kk





Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Pal/NTSC



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh0PdCbkEeU

