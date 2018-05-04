Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39035
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 12.05.2018 - 09:45    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Alisia Dragoon     10.05.2018
Cover: Fatal Fury 2     10.05.2018
Cover: Flipper     10.05.2018
Cover: Galaxian     10.05.2018
Cover: Airwolf     10.05.2018
Cover: Atlantis     10.05.2018
Cover: Bandits at Zero     10.05.2018
Cover: Master Chess     10.05.2018
Cover: C16 Plus 4 Classics by Gremlin     10.05.2018
Cover: Fingers Malone     10.05.2018
Cover: Fury     10.05.2018
Cover: Into the Deep     10.05.2018
Cover: Operation Red Moon     10.05.2018
Cover: Star Commander     10.05.2018
Cover: Storm     10.05.2018
Magic Pockets Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Champions Driver Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Arachnophobia Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Their Finest Missions Volume One Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Hero Quest: Return of the Witchlord Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Alien Storm Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Alianator Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Thunder Jaws Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Last Battle Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Super Games Pak Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Builder Land Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Formula 1 3D Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Guardians Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Brigade Commander Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
Conflict: Middle East - Arab/Israeli Wars: 1973-? Amiga Joker 11/91     08.05.2018
MCV 3/2000     06.05.2018
MCV 5/2000     06.05.2018
MCV 6/2000     06.05.2018
MCV 24/2000     06.05.2018
MCV 36/2000     06.05.2018
MCV 1/99     06.05.2018
MCV 11/99     06.05.2018
MCV 12/99     06.05.2018
MCV 14/99     06.05.2018
MCV 15/99     06.05.2018
MCV 17/99     06.05.2018
MCV 21/99     06.05.2018
MCV 22/99     06.05.2018
MCV 23/99     06.05.2018
Donkey Kong 64 Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Perfect Dark Video Games 7/2000     04.05.2018
Earthworm Jim 3D Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Rocket: Robot on Wheels Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Battlestorm Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Classic Board Games Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Defender of the Crown Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Falcon: The F-16 Fighter Simulation Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Lemmings Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Psycho Killer Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Sim City Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Hound of the Baskervilles, The Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Wrath of the Demon Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Xenon 2: Megablast Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
