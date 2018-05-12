|
|Posted: 12.05.2018 - 09:45 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Cassiope [Melina Softworks] - Update the developer page
Moonbases - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Moonbases - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Aladin - Create one new artist page
Greg Malone - Update the artist page
Greg Malone - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bulldozer Bob - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Simon Dye - Update the artist page
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Upload 106 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kangy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kangy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Balls - Upload 30 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Balls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Conquests Of The Longbow / Legend Of Robin Hood, The: Conquests Of The Longbow - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Professor James A. R. Marshall - Update the artist page
Professor James A. R. Marshall - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Stuart Radforth (Aszart) - Update the artist page
Stuart Radforth (Aszart) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Cool World - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cool World - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
HomeGrown - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
HomeGrown - Upload 0 Developer logo picture
Eugene Sobolev (aGGreSSor) - Update the artist page
Eugene Sobolev (aGGreSSor) - Create one new artist page
Dámaso D. Estévez (AmiSpaTra) - Update the artist page
Stefan Ohlsson - Update the artist page
Roar Fossen (Mossen/Massive) - Update the artist page
Stefan Ohlsson - Create one new artist page
Roar Fossen (Mossen/Massive) - Create one new artist page
Dámaso D. Estévez (AmiSpaTra) - Create one new artist page
Moonbases - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Moonbases - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Nick Chapman - Create one new artist page
Stuart Radforth (Aszart) - Create one new artist page
Graham Mitchell - Create one new artist page
Professor James A. R. Marshall - Create one new artist page
Trog / Og! - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Moonbases - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kid Vicious / Cosmic Kitten - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Ian Gilman - Update the Artist photo comments
Ian Gilman - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ian Gilman - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Cool World - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
