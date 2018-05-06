|
Posted: 10.05.2018 - 19:14 Post subject: Retro 7-Bit: Wicher Karten Software Aktualisierung
06.05.2018 Wicher Karten Software Aktualisierung
Neue Version der WicherInstaller v1.9 Software ist verfügbar.
Änderungen:
Log SDTest v1.3
- Hinzugefügt: Lese Geschwindigkeitstest von SD-Karte
Wicher v1.9
- Hinzugefügt: Unterstützung für Wicher 500i v. 2b
WicherPrefs v 1.4
- Hinzugefügt: Unterstützung für Wicher 500i v. 2b
https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=aktualnosci
