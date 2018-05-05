|
|Posted: 05.05.2018 - 08:22 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 17
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 23. April:
- Farbdarstellung in verschiedenen Demos korrigiert (NicJA)
- Zusätzliche Unterstützung für FastATA-Erweiterungen auf Amiga-Hardware (NicJA)
- 6888x FPU und 68060 optimierte Versionen der mathematischen Funktionen der C-Bibliothek hinzugefügt (NicJA)
- Aktualisierung der Boost C-Bibliotheken auf die neueste Version: behebt Probleme beim Kompilieren von C-Code (falemagn)
- Mehr Linux-gehostete USB-Stabilität und Effizienzverbesserungen (dizzyofcrn)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
