Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39009
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 05.05.2018 - 08:21    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Donkey Kong 64 Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Perfect Dark Video Games 7/2000     04.05.2018
Earthworm Jim 3D Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Rocket: Robot on Wheels Video Games 12/99     04.05.2018
Battlestorm Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Classic Board Games Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Defender of the Crown Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Falcon: The F-16 Fighter Simulation Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Lemmings Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Psycho Killer Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Sim City Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Hound of the Baskervilles, The Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Wrath of the Demon Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
Xenon 2: Megablast Amiga Joker 10/91     04.05.2018
MegaTraveller 1: The Zhodani Conspiracy Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Brain Artifice Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Tilt Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Swords & Galleons Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Tangram Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Cohort: Fighting for Rome Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Metal Mutant Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Top Cat Starring In Beverly Hills Cats Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Monopoly Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
R-Type Amiga Joker 7/91     03.05.2018
Champion of the Raj Amiga Joker 9/91     03.05.2018
Jahangir Khan's World Championship Squash Amiga Joker 9/91     03.05.2018
Chiki Chiki Boys Amiga Joker 11/91     03.05.2018
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker Amiga Joker 11/91     03.05.2018
Kengilon Amiga Joker 11/91     03.05.2018
MCV 9/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 11/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 12/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 16/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 17/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 18/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 19/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 21/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 22/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 23/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 27/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 34/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 41/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 47/2000     01.05.2018
MCV 49/2000     01.05.2018
Blazing Thunder Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Go Player Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Quattro Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Action Stations! Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Ditris Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
MIG 29 Soviet Fighter Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Pro Powerboat Simulator Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Space Assault Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Elite Amiga Joker 5/91     30.04.2018
Predator 2 Amiga Joker 6/91     30.04.2018
Magic Serpent Amiga Joker 7/91     30.04.2018
Miami Chase Amiga Joker 7/91     30.04.2018
Skull & Crossbones Amiga Joker 7/91     30.04.2018
Eco Phantoms Amiga Joker 7/91     30.04.2018
Crime does not pay Amiga Joker 7/91     30.04.2018
Siedler, Die: Hiebe für Diebe! PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Wartorn PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Pro Bodyboarding PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Gold und Ruhm: Der Weg nach El Dorado PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Superball PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Links 2001 PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Sacrifice: Im Auftrag der Götter PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Sheep PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Frontschweine PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Blair Witch Volume II: Die Legende von Coffin Rock PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Starship Troopers: Terran Ascendancy PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Final Curse, The PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
Fußball 2000 PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
F1 Championship Season 2000 PC Player SH 13/2000     28.04.2018
PC Praxis 9/98     27.04.2018
Retro Nr. 44     27.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 179     27.04.2018
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 5     27.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 17     27.04.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

