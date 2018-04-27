User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39009
Location: Übersee
Posted: 05.05.2018 - 08:21 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Donkey Kong 64
Video Games 12/99 04.05.2018
Perfect Dark
Video Games 7/2000 04.05.2018
Earthworm Jim 3D
Video Games 12/99 04.05.2018
Rocket: Robot on Wheels
Video Games 12/99 04.05.2018
Battlestorm
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Classic Board Games
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Defender of the Crown
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Falcon: The F-16 Fighter Simulation
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Lemmings
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Psycho Killer
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Sim City
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Hound of the Baskervilles, The
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Wrath of the Demon
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
Xenon 2: Megablast
Amiga Joker 10/91 04.05.2018
MegaTraveller 1: The Zhodani Conspiracy
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Brain Artifice
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Tilt
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Swords & Galleons
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Tangram
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Cohort: Fighting for Rome
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Metal Mutant
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Top Cat Starring In Beverly Hills Cats
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Monopoly
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
R-Type
Amiga Joker 7/91 03.05.2018
Champion of the Raj
Amiga Joker 9/91 03.05.2018
Jahangir Khan's World Championship Squash
Amiga Joker 9/91 03.05.2018
Chiki Chiki Boys
Amiga Joker 11/91 03.05.2018
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker
Amiga Joker 11/91 03.05.2018
Kengilon
Amiga Joker 11/91 03.05.2018
MCV 9/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 11/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 12/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 16/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 17/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 18/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 19/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 21/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 22/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 23/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 27/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 34/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 41/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 47/2000
01.05.2018
MCV 49/2000
01.05.2018
Blazing Thunder
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Go Player
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Quattro
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Action Stations!
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Ditris
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
MIG 29 Soviet Fighter
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Pro Powerboat Simulator
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Space Assault
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Elite
Amiga Joker 5/91 30.04.2018
Predator 2
Amiga Joker 6/91 30.04.2018
Magic Serpent
Amiga Joker 7/91 30.04.2018
Miami Chase
Amiga Joker 7/91 30.04.2018
Skull & Crossbones
Amiga Joker 7/91 30.04.2018
Eco Phantoms
Amiga Joker 7/91 30.04.2018
Crime does not pay
Amiga Joker 7/91 30.04.2018
Siedler, Die: Hiebe für Diebe!
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Wartorn
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Pro Bodyboarding
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Gold und Ruhm: Der Weg nach El Dorado
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Superball
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Links 2001
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Sacrifice: Im Auftrag der Götter
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Sheep
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Frontschweine
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Blair Witch Volume II: Die Legende von Coffin Rock
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Starship Troopers: Terran Ascendancy
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Final Curse, The
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
Fußball 2000
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
F1 Championship Season 2000
PC Player SH 13/2000 28.04.2018
PC Praxis 9/98
27.04.2018
Retro Nr. 44
27.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 179
27.04.2018
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 5
27.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 17
27.04.2018
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
