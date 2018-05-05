Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

 
Author Message
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Z-Out - [improved] - (Advantec/Rainbow Arts) added automatic joypad detection, added custom option for autofire - Info
Ruff'n'Tumble - [improved] - (Renegade) joypad autodetection added - Info
Banshee - [improved] - (Core Design) second button routine rewritten again - Info
Kick Off 2 - [improved] - (Anco Software) bug in keyboard routine fixed, movep rasterwait routine recoded, WHDLoad v17+ features used - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
