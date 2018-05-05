|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39009
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 05.05.2018 - 08:21 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Moonbases - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Shaq Fu - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
onEscapee - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Moonbases - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Moonbases - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Vader / Vaders - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Vader / Vaders - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1987
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1993
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1993
Tower Toppler - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Tower Toppler - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Total Carnage - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Total Carnage - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Total Carnage - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Total Carnage - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Total Carnage - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Total Carnage - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
T2: The Arcade Game - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
T2: The Arcade Game - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Street Racer - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1997
Street Racer - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1997
Street Racer - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Street Racer - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Spot - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spot - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shaq Fu - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Shaq Fu - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
RoboCop - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Road Rash - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Road Rash - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampart - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampart - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Testament II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Prophecy I: The Viking Child - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prophecy I: The Viking Child - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Popeye 2 - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Popeye 2 - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pipe Dream - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pipe Dream - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Pinball Mania - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Mania - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paperboy 2 - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paperboy 2 - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paperboy - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Paperboy - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Pang - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pang - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nobunaga's Ambition - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nobunaga's Ambition - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Spirit - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1990
Ninja Spirit - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1990
Nebulus - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Nebulus - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
McDonald Land - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
McDonald Land - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
F-15 Strike Eagle - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
F-15 Strike Eagle - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Lemmings 2: The Tribes - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lemmings 2: The Tribes - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Krusty's Super Fun House / Krusty's Fun House - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Krusty's Super Fun House / Krusty's Fun House - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kick Off - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ivan ''Ironman'' Stewart's Super Off Road - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ivan ''Ironman'' Stewart's Super Off Road - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Home Alone - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Home Alone - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hatris - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39009
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 05.05.2018 - 08:21 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Teil 2:
Hatris - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Gear Works - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gear Works - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gauntlet II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Gauntlet II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
E-Motion - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
E-Motion - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
E-Motion - Upload 0 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Diablo - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Diablo - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dennis - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Dennis - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Dennis - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dennis - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dennis - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1993
Dennis - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1993
Cool World - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cool World - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cool Spot - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cool Spot - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chuck Rock - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Chuck Rock - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Bubble Ghost - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bubble Ghost - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bionic Commando - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bionic Commando - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Aladdin - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Aladdin - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hostile Breed - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hostile Breed - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wheels Of Fire - 1990 - Update the game page
Wheels Of Fire - 1990 - Update the Misc screenshot comments
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Deathbots - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Deathbots - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Deathbots - Upload 7 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Angular - Update the developer page
Cyadonia: C.Y.A.D. II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Angular - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Angular - Create one new developer page
Deja Vu - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
C.Y.A.D. - A Game Of Influence - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Newcombe (Jamez Newcombe) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Grig - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Grig - Create one new developer page
Pirates! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pirates! Gold - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Toobin' - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Toobin' - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum