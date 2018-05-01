|
|Posted: 02.05.2018 - 10:11 Post subject: MUIMapparium 0.6 erschienen
|
|
|
MUIMapparium wurde in der Version 0.6 veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
* BugFix: OS4 ToolType lesen
* BugFix: Track plot zeichnen
* BugFix: Map tiles löschen
* Check online ob Updates verfügbar
* Amiga Guide manual
* About MUI Menü Eintrag
* About Fenster
* Erinnere Status des Statistikfensters
* Setze Farbe für Tracks und Routes
* Zeige Route Anweisungen und springe zur Position (falls verfügbar)
* Blockiere Neuzeichnen der Karte beim Bewegen (verhindert rumspringende Karte)
* Höhere Downloadgeschwindigkeit
* Wählbare Double Klick Action für alle Karten Features
* Menü für alle Map Features
* ASCII Export für Plot
* Wegeberechnung mit YOURS
* .cd File enthalten für eigene Übersetzungen
https://blog.alb42.de/2018/05/01/muimapparium-0-6/
Quelle: http://www.a1k.org
|
