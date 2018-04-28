|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2822
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 30.04.2018 - 13:52 Post subject: BoingsWorld Episode 91 erschienen
28.04.2018 BoingsWorld Episode 91 erschienen
Hallo liebe Amigafans,
was lange währt wird endlich gut.
Das kann man durchaus auch vom ganz frischem MorphOS 3.10 behaupten.
Darum haben wir uns als Interviewpartner Geit vom MorphOS Team eingeladen.
Mit Ihm sprechen wir über all die Neuerrungen die dieses Update bereit hält.
Natürlich berichten wir auch über andere interessante News,
die es in den letzten Wochen gegeben hat!
Wir wünschen ein Euch viel Spaß und gute Unterhaltung
mit der aktuellen Ausgabe von BoingsWorld...
BoingsWorld Episode 92 erscheint ... bald!
Euer BoingsWorld Team
http://boingsworld.de
