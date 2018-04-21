AndreasM

Posted: 30.04.2018 - 09:09 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Radio PARALAX: 12. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig - Alle Räume, Vitrinen & Aussteller - 21.4.2018



Am Samstag, den 21.4.2018 fand zwischen 14:00 Uhr und 1:00 Uhr morgens die 12. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele im Lipsius Bau der HTWK in Leipzig statt. Auf 4 Etagen präsentieten Fachkräfte, Studierende und Hobbyentwickler ihre Hard- & Softwareprojekte für alle Besucher. Neben aktuellen Spielen und E-Sport Angeboten auf modernen PC's und Konsolen wie PS4, XBox One und Nintendo Switch standen auch über 100 verschiedene klassische Systeme wie der C64, Amiga, Atari ST, NES, Super Nintendo, SEGA Master System, SEGA Megadrive, MS-DOS und diverse andere Konsolen-Klassiker bereit, auf denen verschiedene Spieleklassiker an diversen Spielstationen gespielt werden konnten. Des Weiteren gab es eine Vitrinen- und Retro-Ausstellung, Virtual Reality (VR) Projekte, Brett- und Sammelkartenspiele, Cosplay, Lötkurse, StreetPass-Treffen von 3DS-Spielern, Roboter-Fussball, Rennsport-Simulator, Fotoausstellung (Menschen & Roboter), Vorträge, Catering mit Grill sowie diverse Studenten-Projekte. Darüber hinaus gab es wieder Spielemusik mit Chiptune-Remixe von 8- und 16-Bit Klassikern an unserem Stand zu hören.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFaF_hNvkJc





Nostalgia Time C64 and Amiga - Nebulus



Playing Nebulus on the C64 this time as well as the Amiga, a humble comparison,. And putting myself through the torture again!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wGNv3KQh78





Dan Wood: New Commodore Amiga 500 Cases



The team from A1200.net are making some new cases for your classic Commodore Amiga 500, meaning it will look brand new again and have many new custom features.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cS57X-LWjlE





MsMadLemon: 160w Pico PSU hack for the Amiga



An electronics project today, Building a PSU for my Vampire V2 Amiga 600 using a 160w Pico PSU.

AmigAs that need extra juice!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTSoVmBKXbM





MsMadLemon: Preparing my tea..and coffee - Chillout Time



An ASMR style video showing how I prepare my Arabic style tea and Arabic/Turkish Coffee (Qahwa). A very frequently asked question on my channel I thought i'd give a nice long in depth answer to )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJbm5eQHYyg





400 Top Amiga Games Countdown / Series Roadmap - by LemonAmiga.com



LETS HAVE A QUIZ! Can you name 400 Amiga games? In this show, we look at all the games we have seen so far in the Lemon Playguides, and also a sneak peek at series 5 and BEYOND! Why not see if you can name them all!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1XooOirs9o





Retro Ravi: Live Dj set using Commodore Amiga - Dj Formula



Retro Ravi aka The Formula performing a Dj set using 2x commodore Amiga a1200's from 1992 @ Nottingham Contemporary. Warming up for DJ Yoda - history of video games. sorry about the camera shaking the bass was hardcore!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3XiYOlMaTE





CVG LIVE! - Szene News #91



Das sind unsere Themen:



- Classic Videogames News

- Vectrex bekommt neues Spiel

- Amiga CD ³² - Endlich guter Joypad Nachbau

- Game Boy - Diesen Grafikfehler kennt ihr alle!

- Neues (altes) Spiel für den Atari Jaguar

- Super Mario erneut im Kino?

- LCD Spiele im Browser

- Der blaue Igel Mario von Atari jetzt auf deinem Mousepad!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iurrxMcqB4M

