Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38962
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.04.2018 - 09:24 Post subject: The Retro Hour: Bullforg
Dan Wood schreibt:
Bullfrog: The Inside Story mit Glenn Corpes - The Retro Hour EP119
Wir besprechen die Insider-Story über Bullfrog und Spiele wie Populous, Syndicate und Magic Carpet von Glenn Corpes.
https://theretrohour.com/bullfrog-the-inside-story-ep119/
