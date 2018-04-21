User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38955
Location: Übersee
Posted: 28.04.2018 - 09:10 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
PC Praxis 9/98
27.04.2018
Retro Nr. 44
27.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 179
27.04.2018
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 5
27.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 17
27.04.2018
Hill Street Blues
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Ilyad
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Kengi
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
International Ice Hockey
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Demoniak
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Enterprise
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Rotator
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Napoleon
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Tee Off!
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Spirit of Excalibur
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
P.P. Hammer and his Pneumatic Weapon
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Turn n' Burn
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Ice Runner
Amiga Joker 5/91 26.04.2018
Freelancer 2120: The Asaka Contract
Video Games 5/94 24.04.2018
Backgammon
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
UMS II: Nations at War
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Hunt for Red October, The
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Cybexion
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Locomotion (Byte Back)
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Revelation!
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Insects in Space
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Fruit Machine
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Lupo Alberto: The Video Game
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Super Grand Prix
Amiga Joker 4/91 24.04.2018
Sexy Droids
Amiga Joker 5/91 24.04.2018
Industrial Rebound
Amiga Joker 5/91 24.04.2018
European Journeys
Amiga Joker 5/91 24.04.2018
American Journeys
Amiga Joker 5/91 24.04.2018
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Intrigue
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Quiksilver Pinball Simulator
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Exterminator
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Lorna
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Typhoon of Steel
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Gettysburg
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
9 Lives
Amiga Joker 3/91 22.04.2018
Back to the Future Part III
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Orbit 2000
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Little Puff in Dragonland
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Spaceball
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Encyclopedia Of War: Ancient Battles
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Swap
Amiga Joker 4/91 22.04.2018
Starlancer
PC Player 6/2000 21.04.2018
Wall Street Tycoon
PC Player 6/2000 21.04.2018
Pop Up
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Mighty Bomb Jack
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Zarathrusta
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Galactic Empire (1990)
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Power, The
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Judge Dredd: I am the Law
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Gazza II
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Harpoon
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Wargame Construction Set
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Defender II
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
Badlands Pete
Amiga Joker 3/91 21.04.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index
