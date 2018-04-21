Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38955
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 28.04.2018 - 09:10    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

PC Praxis 9/98     27.04.2018
Retro Nr. 44     27.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 179     27.04.2018
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 5     27.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 17     27.04.2018
Hill Street Blues Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Ilyad Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Kengi Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
International Ice Hockey Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Demoniak Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Enterprise Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Rotator Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Napoleon Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Tee Off! Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Spirit of Excalibur Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
P.P. Hammer and his Pneumatic Weapon Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Turn n' Burn Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Ice Runner Amiga Joker 5/91     26.04.2018
Freelancer 2120: The Asaka Contract Video Games 5/94     24.04.2018
Backgammon Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
UMS II: Nations at War Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Hunt for Red October, The Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Cybexion Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Locomotion (Byte Back) Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Revelation! Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Insects in Space Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Fruit Machine Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Lupo Alberto: The Video Game Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Super Grand Prix Amiga Joker 4/91     24.04.2018
Sexy Droids Amiga Joker 5/91     24.04.2018
Industrial Rebound Amiga Joker 5/91     24.04.2018
European Journeys Amiga Joker 5/91     24.04.2018
American Journeys Amiga Joker 5/91     24.04.2018
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Intrigue Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Quiksilver Pinball Simulator Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Exterminator Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Lorna Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Typhoon of Steel Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Gettysburg Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
9 Lives Amiga Joker 3/91     22.04.2018
Back to the Future Part III Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Orbit 2000 Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Little Puff in Dragonland Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Spaceball Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Encyclopedia Of War: Ancient Battles Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Swap Amiga Joker 4/91     22.04.2018
Starlancer PC Player 6/2000     21.04.2018
Wall Street Tycoon PC Player 6/2000     21.04.2018
Pop Up Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Mighty Bomb Jack Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Zarathrusta Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Galactic Empire (1990) Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Power, The Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Judge Dredd: I am the Law Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Gazza II Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Harpoon Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Wargame Construction Set Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Defender II Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
Badlands Pete Amiga Joker 3/91     21.04.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold