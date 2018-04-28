|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38955
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 28.04.2018 - 09:10 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Wizzy's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
E-Motion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Winter Supersports 92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bones Brigade - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Stein Erik Giske (Bug/Subway^Quest^Network^RZR^TSL) - Update the artist page
Georg Droschl (Georg/Subway^Quest^TPS) - Update the artist page
Genesis (Austria) - Create one new publisher page
Genesis (Austria) - Update the developer page
Georg Droschl (Georg/Subway^Quest^TPS) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Bones Brigade - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Bones Brigade - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Toobin' - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Amiga Arena - Upload 2 Publisher logo pictures
Amiga Arena - Upload 3 Developer logo pictures
Amiga Arena - Update the developer page
Amiga Arena - Update the publisher page
Fun Time World - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Peter Johnson - Update the artist page
Peter Johnson - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mike Phillips (Michael Phillips) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mike Phillips (Michael Phillips) - Update the artist page
Cybernauts - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Cybernauts - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Jason Hayman - Update the artist page
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Cyber World - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyber World - Upload 14 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyber World - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum