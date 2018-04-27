|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38936
Location: Übersee
Posted: 27.04.2018 - 14:30 Post subject: Realstar Software: GenesisPlus, Hu-Go!, FCEU Updates
Kelly Samel schreibt auf https://morph.zone :
Ich habe meine Website als Realstar Software (früher Emerald Games) neu gestartet.
Zusammen mit der neuen Adresse wurden drei Emulator-Projekte aktualisiert und zum Download bereitgestellt.
GenesisPlus v1.9 - a Sega Genesis/Megadrive/CD/SMS multi-emulator.
Hu-Go! v1.5 - a Turbografx16/PC-Engine/CD emulator
FCEU v1.7 - a Nintendo NES/Famicom/DiskSystem emulator
Alle drei Emulator-Projekte können von Realstar Software heruntergeladen werden.
http://realstar.neocities.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
