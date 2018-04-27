|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 27.04.2018 - 14:30 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 16
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 16. April:
- Hauptaktualisierung der C-Bibliothek Math Funktionen: noch fehlende hochpräzise Gleitkomma- und komplexe Zahlenfunktionen von OpenLibm portierte (basiert auf FreeBSD/OpenBSD) (NicJA)
- Um Compiler-Optimierungsprobleme zu beheben, wurden weitere mathematische Funktionen der C-Bibliothek auf aktuellen FreeBSD-Code aktualisiert (NicJA)
- FPU-optimierte Versionen der mathematischen Funktionen der C-Bibliothek für 32-Bit- und 64-Bit-x86-Architekturen hinzugefügt (NicJA)
- Neues Dienstprogramm, um Dual-Analog-Control-Gamepads auf Linux-gehosteten AROS zu verwenden, z.B. um Tower57 zu spielen (stegerg)
- HD Audio-Verbesserungen: Zusätzliche gerätespezifische Einstellungen für die Codecs AD1981HD und AD1884 von Analog Devices hinzugefügt (neil)
- Linux-hosted USB stability/Linux-gehostete USB-Stabilität und Effizienzverbesserungen (dizzyofcrn)
- ICU Bibliothek aktualisiert (wawa)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
