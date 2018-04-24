|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2819
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 27.04.2018 - 13:26 Post subject: Retro 7-Bit: Neues Projekt SPI Kontroller
|
|
|
24.04.2018 Neues Projekt SPI Kontroller für den Uhren Port
Retro 7- Bit stellt auf der Homepage Ihr Neues Projekt vor.
Einen SPI Kontroller für den Uhren Port.
Auf der Webseite kann man sich in einem Youtube Video das Ganze schonmal vorab anschauen.
https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en&go=aktualnosci
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum