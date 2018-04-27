|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38934
Location: Übersee
Posted: 27.04.2018 - 08:42 Post subject: Report+ Update erschienen
Report+ wurde in der Version 72. veröffentlicht.
Report+ ist ein kostenloses ReAction-basierendes Programmm mit neun Funktionen:
Es ist ein erweiterter, reverse-engineered, 100% byte-kompatibler Ersatz für das offizielle Commodore Bug Reporting Tool(V40.2), versendet E-Mails automatisch.
Es kann edEs Aminet-Style Readme erstellen.
Es kann edEs A3000/A4000-type batteriegepufferten Speicher.
Es kann Zugriff auf die offizielle Hersteller und Produkt ID Registrierungen.
Es kann IFF/RIFF Dateien und ihre Komponententeile betrachten.
Es kann auf Symbol Dateien Batch-Verarbeitungen durchführen.
Es kann verschiedene ASCII Formaten umwandeln.
Es kann die Byte Nutzung für jedes Verzeichnis anzeigen, wahlweise auch Schutz-Bits setzen.
Es kann einen Schnappschuß eines Pfades und Veränderungen aufzeichnen und anzeigen.
Der Quellcode ist enthalten.
Download AmigaOS 3.9 Version
Download AmigaOS 4 Version
Download MorphOS Version
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
