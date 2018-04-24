|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38926
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 24.04.2018 - 09:17 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
RetroDemoScene: The Black Lotus - Starstruck - Amiga Demo - AGA (Final) (50 FPS)
Originaly released back in 2006, this ground breaking AGA demo by TBL now has it's final release in April 2018. Are you ready to be Starstruck?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqnZH7Pa3vo
MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Amiga - Switchblade II
Today I play Switchblade 2, a game I played a lot back in the days! And just so addictive somehow.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMfJpFwE1zY
Classic-Videogames LIVE!: CVG RADIO - Jukebox - 16.04.18 - 20:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlY8ZpZjoY8
Vektor Storm (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Vektor Storm is a conversion/port of the classic Tempest arcade game, released by Atari in 1980. The game features very good sound effects and fast arcadey action, so Tempest fans may love to try this?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlABj4h7PJg
MsMadLemon: Vampire V2 A600 part 3 - AKReal 9 Installation
Installing AKReal 9 on an SD card for use on a Vampire Amiga system, using the Vampire installer by Pedro Cotter.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkyM0t_sDr8
RetroDemoScene: Zymosis - Goa Gubbar - Datastorm 2018 Invitation - Amiga invite (50 FPS)
Great little invite for the amazing Datastorm scene party, with it's 2018 edition taking place between the 3rd - 5th of August @ Karlavagnsgatan 13, Gothenburg, Sweden.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuAxtBcQ9pk
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum